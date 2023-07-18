State allots about Rs 50L for infra dev of 7 eco-tourism cottages

Jalpaiguri: The state government is taking steps to promote ecotourism cottages in the Gorumara Wildlife Division.



Various activities like elephant riding, boating and bird watching are being introduced to enhance tourism.

The government has allocated around Rs 50 lakh for the infrastructure development of seven eco-tourism cottages.The initiative aims to revive tourism which declined significantly during the lockdown period.

To attract more visitors, the officials of the Gorumara Wildlife Division are planning to provide additional facilities in the cottages and are considering reducing the cottage tariff as well. An increase in tourist numbers will not only boost the income of the Joint Forest Management Committee members but also generate employment opportunities for the local community.

Currently, there are seven eco-tourism cottages, namely Rhinocamp, Kalipur, Dhupjhora, and Hornbill, within the Gorumara Wildlife Division of Jalpaiguri. These cottages are under the administration of the West Bengal Forest Development Corporation but are maintained by the Garuma Wildlife Division. Prior to the pandemic, each cottage would witness a footfall of over 200 tourists monthly.

However, since the lockdown, the numbers have declined to 60-70 visitors per month, leading to financial burdens for the department.

The proposed changes include hassle-free cottage bookings by considering spot bookings in addition to the existing online system.

“In a bid to make the tourist experience more enjoyable, boating will be reintroduced in Chukchukki Lake and arrangements for elephant rides will be made. Two elephants will be brought from Jaldapara exclusively for riding purposes. During tourist season they will be brought to Garumara. For bird enthusiasts, Chandrachur and Chukchuki Watch Towers will offer all-day bird-watching opportunities,” said The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Gorumara Wildlife Division, Dwijaa Pratim Sen.

DFO also stated that the Mouchuki Eco-Tourism Cottage in Neora Valley will be reopened to attract tourists and showcase the area’s natural beauty. The preparations are in full swing and the authorities are optimistic about the upcoming season.