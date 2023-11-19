State allots about Rs 14 cr for dev works in Jaigaon

Alipurduar: The state government has allocated Rs 14 crore for the development of the Jaigaon Development Authority (JDA) area. Following a swift completion of the tender process, construction work is set to commence in Jaigaon I and II, Dalsingpara area



from December.

The primary focus in this village Panchayat area of JDA, located on the Indo-Bhutan border, will be the construction of new roads and the renovation of existing ones.

According to the JDA, various infrastructural development projects, including roads, drainage channels and landslide prevention measures, are planned for the hilly areas in the JDA region along the India-Bhutan international border.

This year, during the monsoon, several areas, including Jaigaon in the Kalchini block, were flooded with water from the Bhutanese mountains, resulting in damage to various dams due to soil erosion. The roads of Jaigaon I and II, and Dalsingpara Panchayats were also affected.

As many as 17 projects are slated for implementation in the three Panchayat areas of JDA, with a primary focus on Khoklabasti, Bara Mechiabasti, Chhota Mechiabasti, Taribari, Bhakta Chowpathi, Bhulan Chowpathi, Torsa Cha Bagan, Station Line, and Digbir Line areas. The work order is expected to be issued in the first week of December.

Former JDA chairman Gangaprasad Sharma had submitted these proposals to the state Urban Development department during his tenure as JDA chairman, before the

Panchayat polls.

Gangaprasad Sharma remarked: “I am currently not the JDA chairman, but I served in that capacity until last year. During my tenure, projects worth Rs 34 crore were completed in the JDA area alone. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is committed to the development of every region in the state, and the majority of the projects I initiated have been successfully completed. I am grateful to the state government for initiating new projects with an allocation of Rs 14 crore.”

Bhushan Sherpa, the Executive Officer of Jaigaon Development Authority, stated: “Tenders for the upcoming projects have already been announced following the allocation of funds. The tender process is set to conclude on November 24 and work is scheduled to commence with the issuance of the work order in the first week of December.”