State allocates Rs 60 cr to tea garden projects ahead of Puja

Alipurduar: The state government has allocated Rs 60 crore for a range of projects in tea gardens before the Puja season.



In a recent development, the 15th meeting was held in the Assembly, attended by Labor Minister and Tea Advisory Council Chairman, Malay Ghatak. Following the meeting, Sourav Chakraborty, a member of the Tea Advisory Council, shared insights into the allocation of funds and new initiatives.

Ritabrata Banerjee, Council Member Secretary Ajit Bardhan and MLA Krishna Kalyani were also present during the meeting.

Sourav Chakraborty stated: “Approximately Rs 60 crore have been allocated, reaffirming the Chief Minister’s commitment to supporting tea plantation workers ahead of Puja. This allocation will fund the creation of 72 crèches across tea gardens in districts like Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar. Also for 42 model health centres, construction is underway. We also discussed the possibility of introducing school buses for children in tea gardens located in the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. Moreover, we explored strategies for expediting the recruitment of staff for health centres and providing ambulances to various gardens.”

Sourav added: “In a new development, the state government has introduced the Chokher Alo scheme. Under this initiative, free eye examinations will be offered to all tea workers in the region’s tea gardens. If a tea worker requires eyeglasses, they will be provided free of charge.”

It’s worth noting that the Trinamool party achieved significant success in all tea belt districts during the recent panchayat elections. This suggests that the state government will continue to prioritise the development of tea plantations in the coming days.

The allocation of funds has been well-received by many stakeholders in the tea industry. Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India, expressed gratitude, saying: “The state government’s allocation of funds for multiple projects is commendable. We appreciate the government’s efforts, and the activation of 42 health centres will benefit the tea plantation workers in the region the most.”