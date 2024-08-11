State allocates Rs 5L for add’l safety measures at MJN Medical Hosp

Cooch Behar: The death of a medical student at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has caused a major stir with Cooch Behar’s MJN Medical College and Hospital implementing additional safety measures.



A high-level meeting led by Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, was held with officials from the police and hospital administration. The state Health department has allocated Rs 5 lakh to identify and secure vulnerable areas within MJN Medical College, particularly through the installation of CCTV cameras.

MJN Medical College Hospital has issued several new directives aimed at enhancing safety and security on its premises. These include strict segregation of male and female wards, with no cross-entry allowed, breathalyser tests for all staff and visitors on hospital grounds, elimination of illegal parking after evening hours, with access restricted to vehicles without hospital-issued stickers. There will be increased police presence and strengthened surveillance within the hospital, clear signage for male and female duty rooms, mandatory floor duty for senior doctors and enhancement of the existing CCTV system.

Partha Pratim Roy commented on the developments, stating: “A meeting with top officials from both the hospital and the police administration was held and several crucial decisions were made. We have also requested an increased police presence in the hospital. Additionally, specific locations within the hospital will be identified for CCTV installation, with a budget of Rs 5 lakh allocated by the state Health department for this purpose.”