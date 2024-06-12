State allocates over Rs 9 cr fund for solid waste mgmt system

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality is set to install a solid waste management system, funded by the state government with an allocation of approximately Rs 9.84 crore. According to a source from the civic body, Balurghat’s Lalmata area has long served as a major dumping ground.



“With this fund, numerous tasks will be undertaken, including the construction of a suitable road for vehicle movement and accommodation for a security guard within the dumping ground area for security purposes. Currently, perishable and non-perishable materials are being separated and processed under the solid waste management system,” the source stated.

The Balurghat Municipality area has recently expanded to include three new wards, leading to an increase in the volume of waste. The civic authority aims to achieve 100 per cent solid waste management.

In Lalmata, the city’s total waste, including plastic items, papers and general garbage, is collected and accumulated. Due to the massive accumulation, there is a pressing need for space planning. Although a boundary wall has been constructed to contain the garbage, waste occasionally overflows onto adjacent agricultural land, prompting complaints from farmers about crop damage. To address this issue, the civic body has initiated reforms at the dumping ground.

Two separation machines, one large and one small portable, are currently operational to segregate plastic items and soil. This process is managed by an agency from Delhi under the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of the Balurghat Municipality, stated: “Perishable and non-perishable waste is being collected separately in all 25 wards. However, cattle, including cows and goats, sometimes enter the ground. Cattle gates will be installed to prevent this.

Furthermore, for ease of access, a road from the main road to the CPU unit of the dumping ground will be constructed, along with accommodation for a security guard. We have already received Rs 9.84 crore from the state after submitting our proposal.”