State allocates add’l Rs 5L for more CCTVs at North Bengal Hospital

Siliguri: Following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the state government is enhancing the security measures at various medical colleges. In line with this, funds have been allocated by the state government to augment the number of CCTV cameras at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).



An additional Rs 5 lakh has been sanctioned for the installation of more cameras.

In the meantime, Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH, raised concerns about the lack of security personnel at the hospital. He has requested either the establishment of a dedicated police station solely for NBMCH or the deployment of more police officers to ensure the hospital’s security.

“The hospital covers a large area with numerous entry points. There is only one police outpost responsible for surveillance in neighbouring areas as well. Consequently, they are unable to monitor the entire hospital. We need a dedicated police station for the medical college or an increase in police personnel,” added Dr Mallick.

After the incident, many students at NBMCH have also expressed concerns about security within the hospital premises. The hospital occupies 104 acres of land with multiple access points.

A temporary market is situated within the hospital premises, leading to frequent entry of outsiders. Incidents of theft have also been reported at the hospital. The superintendent also highlighted issues related to theft. He mentioned that just two days ago, pipes from the air conditioners (AC) installed in the hospital were stolen.

While there are existing CCTV cameras, the hospital requires additional cameras to be installed. An application for more CCTV cameras was submitted by the hospital authorities, resulting in the allocation of funds. The installation of the cameras will be carried out by the Public Works

Department (PWD).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the doctors at the hospital organised a protest rally demanding justice for the culprits. Similar protests were held at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital also.