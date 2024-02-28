State aims to ensure drinking water to 7.41L households in Bankura: CM

While inaugurating 114 projects worth Rs 286 crore in Bankura and laying foundation stones for 120 more projects amounting to Rs 866.75 crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the number of 100 days workers in the state who have been deprived by the Centre has gone up to 59 lakhs instead of 21 lakhs.

“The Centre did not clear the dues for 100 days work scheme in the state. We did not have data and the figure was reflected in the Centre’s portal. As we carried out camps and conducted a survey we found the actual number deprived beneficiaries under 100 days work scheme has gone up to 59 lakh from earlier 21 lakh,” Banerjee said, at a public distribution programme in Bankura. She inaugurated and laid foundation stones of schemes altogether worth

over Rs 1,152 crore. She said that state has set a target to ensure drinking water to 7.41 lakh households in Bankura under “Jal Sapna” projects. Out of this, in 4 lakh houses we have already supplied drinking water.

“We have set up three water treatment plants in Bankura, Bishnupur and Sonamukhi municipalities at a cost of Rs 164 crore. Drinking water projects have been constricted in Bankura I, Bankura II, Barjora, Saltora, Chatna, Khatra, Ranibad, Onda, Indas, Simlipal, Sarenga, Raipur, Bishnupur block at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore. As many as 17 lakhe people have reaped the benefits of the projects,” Banerjee said. New water treatment plants are coming up at a cost of Rs 1,078 crore in Taldangra, Mejia, Gangajalghati which will cater to 6 lakh people.

She also pointed out that 3 industrial parks have been set up in Barjora, Dwarika Industrial Park Bishnupur, Gangajalhati and 2 more in Miarapukur. More than 55,000 people work here under MSME. Raghunathpur will see an investment of Rs 72,000 crore in the future. “We are setting up a big bazaar at each district so that the people belonging to various self help groups can get a platform,” Banerjee said.