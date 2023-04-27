State aims to clean septic tanks in 42 towns along Ganga banks

: The state government is aiming at cleaning septic tanks in 42 towns situated on the Ganga river banks to ensure that the river water is free from faecal contents and coliform bacteria.

“The experimentation on coliform bacteria is giving positive results. In fact the percentage of coliform bacteria in the pit, ponds, drains and river has been reduced remarkably. We are now aiming at reducing it in Ganga. This is our target,” state Environment minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia said.

Bhunia said West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has been able to achieve over 90 per cent success in neutralising coliform bacteria, which is largely present in faecal contents, during trials using a technology devised by IISER.

The minister had held a press conference earlier where he had shared details on the status and development of the projects initiated by the department and the WBPCB. The WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra was also present during the conference.

Rudra said that there are 42 towns on the Ganga river bank and historically, the dirty water canals of these towns have been directed to Ganga. The task to reduce coliform bacteria in Ganga River has been the biggest challenge.

“If we can lower the coliform bacteria count in these septic tanks which spill over to Ganga, we may be able to reduce the coliform bacteria in Ganga River itself,” he said. Hence, they are aiming to clean the septic tanks.

Rudra has earlier said that the BOD level as well as the dissolved oxygen level in Ganga has witnessed significant improvement in the recent past, but all efforts in addressing the issue of coliform bacteria for nearly four decades have proved futile.

“We are hopeful that charging of this microbial consortium in the inlet and outlet of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) that are connected with the Ganga will eradicate coliform bacteria to a good extent,” Rudra said.