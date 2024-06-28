State aims to build over 1 cr toilets for women before Independence Day

Kolkata: The Bengal government has set a target of constructing around 1.22 crore toilets for women across the state ahead of this year’s Independence Day.



According to sources, the state secretariat in Nabanna has already given a target to all the district administrations.

A letter has also been sent to the secretary of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) as well. It was learnt that the Mamata Banerjee government has given a clear instruction that all the toilets should be set up before August 13. Each beneficiary will get Rs 12,000 from the government for constructing their toilets.

The self-help groups managed by women will be assigned in each district to visit the doorsteps and identify those who will be requiring toilets. These self-help groups will prepare a primary list of the beneficiaries and the final list will be handed over to the state Panchayat and Rural Development department after a thorough scrutiny.

The District Magistrates will hand over certificates to the self-help groups on August 15 for carrying out their job.

There are around 12,05,846 self help groups in Bengal who will be utilized for successfully carrying out the project. It was learnt that ‘twin pit’ toilets will be set up so that mosquito-borne diseases which are often caused due to accumulation of water will be solved. Incidentally, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken up a project intending to build women’s toilets in the city, including breast-feeding rooms for mothers.

‘Kolkata 10 Digontoh’ manifesto was prepared by the KMC. The city’s Mayor Firhad Hakim had informed that such facilities would be made available mostly in crowded areas such as near bus terminuses, stations, marketplaces etc.

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Gramin (G) project is being smoothly implemented in Bengal. Earlier this year, a central team visited the state to inspect the work under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Gramin (G) and expressed

satisfaction over the progress of work and assured financial assistance in this respect.

The team led by Vini Mahajan, Principal Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation visited several villages in Howrah, Hooghly and North 24-Parganas and also held a meeting at Nabanna in the presence of Chief Secretary B P Gopalika and concerned state government officials.

The progress of work under SBM(G) was appreciated openly by the central team particularly the manner in which the SHG (Self Help Group) women have been tagged in waste management was lauded, sources said.

The work for SBM (G) started in the financial year 2020-21 and Bengal is hopeful of making all its villages ODF plus by the end of this financial year. Bengal became ODF (Open Defecation Free) under SBM(G) on October 2, 2019, following which it started work for ODF Plus.

There are 40,600 villages in Bengal, out of which 35,500 have already attained ODF Plus.