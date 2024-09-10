State aids family of Malda migrant killed in Rajasthan

Malda: The state government has extended support to the family of a migrant worker from Malda who was murdered in Rajasthan. On Sunday evening, under the Chief Minister’s directive, Tajmul Hossain, minister of state for Textiles and Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department visited the deceased’s home. They handed over a cheque of Rs 2,25,000 to the victim’s family.



The victim, Moti Ali, hailing from Miskinpur village in Harishchandrapur Panchayat, was allegedly beaten to death by fellow workers in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Moti had been working at a gold shop in Jaipur for nearly 20 years. On September 3, he was attacked after a dispute arose in a rest area next to the shop where he was eating with his colleagues.

Reports indicate that workers from Bihar and Odisha were involved in the assault. Moti succumbed to his injuries on September 6 after being admitted to the hospital.

The repeated incidents of violence against Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states have raised concerns about law and order, prompting the victim’s wife, Roshnara Bibi, to question the state’s security measures. Similar incidents occurred recently when another migrant worker from Bengal was killed by vigilantes in Haryana.

On the day Moti Ali’s body arrived in his native village, the state’s officials visited his home to offer their condolences and financial aid. Roshnara Bibi, who is now left to care for their two young sons, aged 6 and 4, received the cheque and was assured of ongoing governmental support.

The ministers confirmed that the relief funds were used for the burial expenses and additional aid, including widow pensions and other benefits, would be provided.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, condemned the violence against Bengali workers in BJP-ruled states and said: “Such incidents are used by the BJP to create fear among people through social media.

We shall have continuous protests across Malda district in response to the situation.”