State Agri minister blames Centre for fertiliser shortages

Kolkata: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday hit out at the Centre alleging a step motherly attitude towards the state when it comes to supply of fertiliser for potato cultivation.

The minister held a meeting with the producers and importers of fertiliser for taking stock of the fertiliser supply ahead of the commencement of potato cultivation for the Rabi season.

According to Chattopadhyay, the supply of NPK fertiliser, a prime requirement among the Bengal farmers for potato cultivation ahead of the Rabi season, decreased by leaps and bounds since 2020-21. The supply of the NPK variety which was 4.39 lakh tonnes dropped to 2.27 lakh tonne in this year. The requisition for NPK variety sent by the state was 4 lakh tonne.

“Bengal is the second highest producer of potato in the country and produces double the requirement of the state which is 60 lakh tonne. We export potatoes to the neighbouring states like Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand and Bihar. Hence, deprivation of Bengal in supply of fertiliser will affect the other states too.

The attitude of the centre is tantamount to violation of the federal structure,” the minister added.

He reiterated that in the backdrop of the supply crunch, the state has been encouraging farmers to shift to alternative crops and some of them have accepted the same.

Chattopadhyay directed the concerned supplier to ensure adequate supply by November and if the Centre is reluctant, the state is ready to take it up at the central level. But the farmers’ interest should be safeguarded at any cost.

State Co-operation minister Pradip Majumdar, also adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Agriculture and senior department officials were present in the meeting at Nabanna.