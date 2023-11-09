State Agri dept all set to launch helpline no. for potato farmers

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department is all set to launch a helpline number — 6291197516 — where farmers, particularly those associated with potato cultivation can directly lodge complaints related with problems regarding fertiliser.



The move comes in the backdrop of lesser supply of NPK fertiliser from the Centre and complaints of dealers pushing for tagging of other varieties and also selling over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

An officer in the rank of Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) will attend the call on the helpline number, listen to the problems faced by the farmers and accordingly take redressal measures.

“The Centre has drastically cut down on the subsidy on NPK fertiliser from 22 per cent to 2 per cent, but has stated that MRP should not be increased. Therefore, a section of dealers are hoarding the NPK and pushing for other varieties. We have made it clear that the issue of tagging will be strongly dealt with and our officers are keeping a strict vigil over this throughout the state. We have also made e-pos selling compulsory for more transparency,” state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhayay said after chairing a marathon meeting with all concerned officers of the department, DDA of potato producing districts, producers and dealers of fertilisers at Nabanna on Thursday.

State Co Operation minister Pradip Mazumdar and secretary of his department were also present in the meeting with fertiliser being supplied also through state co-operatives like Benfed through IFFCO. The total requirement of the NPK variety which is predominantly used by the farmers for potato cultivation is over 5 lakh metric tonnes.

In October, out of an allocation of 1.5 lakh MT, only 26085 was supplied. In November, till date, the supply has been 10344 MT against the requisition of 58800 MT. “The maximum use of NPK is made in mid-November, however the suppliers have given November-end time frame for adequate supply. We are advising the farmers to mix another NPK variety with the major one so that their cultivation is not affected. This variety provides the same result but the price is slightly higher,” a senior official of the department said.

The Chief Secretary has recently written to the Centre for adequate supply of fertiliser as per allocation so that potato cultivation in the state is not affected by any means.

Jalpaiguri, East Burdwan, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are

the major potato producing districts in the state.