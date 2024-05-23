State advocates for reduction of chemical fertilisers for tea production

Kolkata: Advocating the use of bio-fertiliser and compost for tea production, the state government is working with soil scientists to restore degraded soil in Kalimpong and Darjeeling without heavy reliance on chemical fertilisers.



Speaking at a recent seminar organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce to celebrate International Tea Day, Dr Subrata Gupta, IAS, additional chief secretary, Food Processing & Horticulture department, said: “The extensive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has raised consumer concerns about the safety and quality of their beverages. Consumers today are more conscious of what they consume and expect transparency about the contents of their food and drinks.

To address sustainability, we must consider reducing the use of chemicals. In Bengal, we have encouraged the use of bio-fertilisers and compost, which has benefited the soil and the crops. I believe similar practices can be adopted in tea cultivation to enhance soil health and tea quality.” He further added: “We have conducted detailed soil surveys in Kalimpong and Darjeeling, revealing significant soil degradation. We are now working with soil scientists to restore these soils without heavy reliance on chemical fertilisers.

I encourage the tea industry to undertake similar surveys to assess soil health and explore sustainable practices. The state government has also implemented a policy allowing tea gardens to use a portion of their land for other productive purposes, such as tourism, healthcare, education and horticulture. This diversification can provide additional income streams and reduce reliance on tea alone.” Gupta highlighted: “Some tea gardens have successfully cultivated black pepper and other spices alongside tea. I urge tea gardens to explore the potential of their surplus land for growing vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants. This approach can significantly enhance their income and sustainability”.

He also highlighted: “One major issue facing the industry, much like the jute sector, is the balance between government control and free market operations. This mix can sometimes benefit the industry but often hampers its natural market dynamics.”