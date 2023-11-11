State Advocate General resigns

Kolkata: State Advocate General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee, who is currently residing outside India, has tendered resignation from his post. He has reportedly sent the resignation letter to Governor C V Ananda Bose via e-mail.



Recently, the state government replaced public prosecutor (PP) Saswata Gopal Mukherjee at Calcutta High Court after more than six years and Dilip Roy was made the new PP.

The state government on Tuesday issued an order in this regard. Following the order, Saswata Gopal Mukherjee tendered his resignation. Mukherjee was appointed as the PP at Calcutta High Court in 2017.

Prior to his appointment, the state government had changed PP multiple times.