State advances Durga Puja vacation in schools and colleges amid heavy rain

Kolkata: Heavy overnight rain that brought normal life across Kolkata and surrounding areas to a standstill on Tuesday, coupled with forecasts of further inclement weather, prompted the state government to declare a two-day closure of all educational institutions on September 24 and 25.

The announcement, made by Education minister Bratya Basu on X, effectively advanced the Durga Puja vacation, which was to begin on September 26.

Basu said the decision was taken on the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “An unprecedented calamity-like situation has arisen in the state. On the advice of the Chief Minister, in order to offer relief to students during this disaster and to prevent accidents, it has been decided that all schools and higher educational institutions will remain closed on September 24 and 25,” he wrote. He urged teachers and staff to work from home and expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones in the deluge.

The city witnessed its heaviest September rainfall in over 120 years, flooding several neighbourhoods and throwing transport out of gear, leading to the suspension of academic activities and postponement of examinations across institutions.

Calcutta University postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday, with revised dates to be announced later.

Jadavpur University suspended all academic and administrative activities. Several private schools, including La Martiniere for Boys and Girls, Our Lady Queen of the Missions, Ram Mohan Mission and South Point, also announced closures and deferred exams. Many government-run schools such as Jadavpur Vidyapith and Jodhpur Park Boys’ remained shut, while attendance in those that stayed open was negligible.