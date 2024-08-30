State admin seeks report on security at hospitals from districts

Kolkata: The state administration has sought detailed reports from concerned district health officials on the security infrastructure of the super-speciality, state general and the sub-divisional hospitals across the state. They have been given a week’s timeframe for submission of the detailed report.

According to sources, the report should mention the number of CCTVs, including further need of any along with reasons for the same. Hospitals without CCTVs have been asked to state the requirement of such facilities. The report will further mention the number of security guards, whether more deployment is required, the aspect of bathroom facilities, lighting, requirement of water facilities, rest room for doctors, nurses or other health staff.

Augmentation of security in health establishments has assumed significance following the rape and murder of female post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Union health secretary on Wednesday had held a meeting on health infrastructure across the country in which the state Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Health were present virtually. On Thursday, the state Health department sought detailed reports from all districts on the security infrastructure.

According to Nabanna sources, the state Health department has already sent a proposal to the Finance department for funds for revamping the security infrastructure of the medical college hospitals in the state.