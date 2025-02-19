State adds 3 new blocks in Ghatal Master Plan

Kolkata: The state government has added relevant portions of three new blocks in West Midnapore in the Ghatal Master Plan.

“Initially, 8 blocks, including municipalities, were part of the Ghatal Master Plan.

Now after a meeting in the presence of the local administration, we have added relevant portions of Keshpur, Chandrakona I and Chandrakona II blocks in the master plan,” said Manas Bhunia, state Irrigation and Waterways minister.

Ghatal rural, Ghatal municipality, Daspur I, Daspur II, Debra, Panskura West, Tamluk I and Panskura municipality were the eight places that were in the Ghatal Master Plan.

One-third of the total cost of the project to the tune of Rs 500 crore has already been allocated in the Budget for 2025-26. A tender has been floated and the process of acquisition or purchase of land has started.