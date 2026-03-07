Startup boom: Bengal pushes tech platform for MSMEs

Kolkata: Against the backdrop of Bengal’s expanding startup ecosystem, the state government is encouraging collaboration with startups and is working to develop a technology platform for MSMEs.

“We are supporting MSMEs through mechanisms such as the West Bengal Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Council (WBMSEFC), to address payment-related issues. The state government has been organising an initiative called ‘MSME Synergy’, where officials visit one district every year and interact with PSUs and MSMEs. CII has now taken this forward in the form of a structured platform that brings together industry and the MSME ecosystem. Going forward, there is a need for more business connect initiatives like this, and I would request CII to organise similar programmes in other hubs such as Durgapur, Malda and Purulia,” said Rajesh Pandey, additional chief secretary of state MSME and Textiles department ACS, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of West Bengal, addressing ‘MSME Business Connect’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region.

“The mandated procurement policies of both the state and the Centre also provide a strong instrument for large corporates to develop a wider vendor base,” he added. Dr Deepanjan Majumdar, Head, CSIR-NEERI Kolkata Zonal Centre, stated, “The quality of the environment, along with the quality of the product, is equally important. This is where environmental regulations play a critical role in ensuring responsible and sustainable industrial practices.” The event by CII was held to strengthen collaboration between large enterprises and MSMEs, and to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of industrial supply chains. Around 300 MSME industry members participated in the sessions.