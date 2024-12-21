Starting today, Howrah Div cancels 60 local trains for over a month

Kolkata: The Howrah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) has announced the cancellation of 60 local train services for over a month, beginning on Saturday, December 21, due to the construction of a new two-lane Benaras road overbridge (ROB) near Howrah Station. Additionally, several express trains will be regulated for approximately one-and-a-half months to accommodate the infrastructure work.

The project involves the construction of a Bow String Girder Bridge with a pile foundation for the new two-lane Benaras Road overbridge, including approaches between Howrah and Liluah stations. To facilitate this construction, a traffic and power block has been scheduled from December 21, 2024 to February 1, 2025.As a result, 60 local train services, primarily on the Howrah-Bandel, Howrah-Sheoraphuli, Howrah-Belur Math and Howrah-Shrirampur routes, will be cancelled until January 22, 2025.

Furthermore, one Howrah-Burdwan MEMU Special train will be diverted via the UP Howrah-Burdwan Chord Line from December 23 to 28. From December 29 until February 1, 2025, this service will depart at a rescheduled time of 3:30 am, instead of the usual 1:50 am.

In addition to local trains, several express services will also be affected. Eight express trains, including the Dehradun-Howrah Kumbha Express, Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express, Muzaffarpur-Howrah Jansadharan Express, Darbhanga-Howrah Weekly Express, Azimganj-Howrah Passenger Special, Gaya-Howrah Express and Raxaul-Howrah Mithila Express, will be delayed

(controlled) by 10 to 60 minutes en route. These adjustments will take effect from December 23 and continue until

February 1, 2025.