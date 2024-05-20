‘Start with UG admission process for academic year 2024-25 soon’

Kolkata: The All Bengal Principals’ Council urged the Higher Education department to commence the admissions for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2024-25 in state colleges as soon as all the private and government aided Minority colleges in the state have already opened their admission portal.



The Council fears that if the admissions are not started sooner, the government colleges will lag behind. “In the last academic session 2023-24, Higher Education department took late decision for opening the admission portal which resulted in scarcity of students, especially in science and arts streams,” the Council in their letter stated, while adding that more than 75 per cent seats were lying vacant for the mentioned streams.

With regards to the centralised portal, they urged the department principal secretary to give clearance for colleges to start admission using a standalone portal like last year if the uncertainty over the portal’s introduction still looms.

Admissions under the centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses may start after Lok Sabha polls, a Higher Education official said. The last phase poll in the state is going to take place on June 1 and counting will take place on June 4. Through a centralised platform, a student will be able to apply to various colleges under the state just by logging into a single portal instead of going to individual institutions. The centralised online admission portal for UG will be used in all government-aided colleges, unitary universities and state-aided affiliating universities, excluding autonomous colleges, minority educational institutions or colleges, training colleges and law colleges.

The Higher Secondary result was published on May 8. The successful candidates have started preparing for entrance examinations and applying for different colleges. Even though few colleges under the ones which will be excluded from centralised portal like Scottish Church College have opened their standalone portal to start the admission procedure.

However, many colleges under Calcutta University are awaiting notice from the Higher Education department as to when the admission process through the centralised portal will start. According to a college principal, the testing of the centralised portal was successfully conducted and data was collected from them. Although no communication has been made either by the department or Calcutta University as to when the admission process can be started.