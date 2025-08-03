Start PG admissions from August 8: State advises universities

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has advised universities to start the admission procedure for Post Graduate (PG) programmes from August 8.

The classes are scheduled to begin on September 1, according to a notification issued by the Higher Education department.

The publication of results of the final semester undergraduate (UG) programmes should be completed by August 7.

The online portal for PG admission will open from August 8, and the submission of applications through this portal will go on till August 20.

The publication of merit lists should be finished by August 25.

The department has, however, allowed the the varsities or the Higher Education institutes to reopen their admission portal beyond the declared schedule, if required and subject to availability of vacancies in that particular institution.

However, the entire admission process to PG must be completed positively by the last week of September, reads the notification.

All testimonials are required to be uploaded online during the application. Verification of documents, if required, should be done only when the students report for the classes in due course.

Admission will be cancelled if the documents are found not in conformity with the declaration in the forms submitted online.

The ratio for home university students and other university students should be in the ratio of 80: 20 for the state-aided affiliated universities while in case of state-aided unitary universities this ratio will be 90: 10. July 30 was the last day for online admission at the undergraduate (UG) level.

Nearly 3.60 lakh students have registered through the centralised portal, submitting approximately 21 lakh applications.