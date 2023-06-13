‘Start admission for teachers’ training courses from Sept 1’

kolkata: The state Higher Education department has advised universities and colleges offering teachers’ training courses to start the admission procedures for the academic session 2023-25 with effect from September 1.



The department has also issued 17 points guideline for the educational institutions to follow. According to the guideline issued, the admission process will be completed by September 29 and the classes may start on and from October 10. The department has allowed the colleges and universities to reopen admission portals for another two phases if required, which is subject to availability of vacancies at the institution level. But they have advised that the entire process needs to be completed by November 4.

“Government and government-aided colleges and state-aided universities offering B.Ed/M.Ed./ B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed courses will conduct an online admission process, on a standalone basis,”the guideline stated.

The ratio for home university students and other university students shall be 80:20 in case of state aided affiliated universities. While in case of state aided unitary universities, the ratio for home university students and other university students shall be 90:10. However, unfilled home university seats, if any, will be filled up by the outside university students and vice-versa. According to the state Higher Education department’s guidelines, The upper ceiling of admission fees for the courses in private or self-financing colleges will continue to be Rs 75,000 per annum per student, which will include development fees and a refundable caution money of Rs 5000. Hostel charges and University Examination fees may be taken separately.

The department has also specified that no charges will be taken from the students for scanning or uploading of documents for online admission like last year. It has also been stated that testimonials will have to be uploaded online during application and the document verification should be done only when the students report for the classes.

However, admission will be cancelled if the documents are found not in conformity with the declarations made by the candidate in the forms submitted online.