Star attraction: 2 Siberian tigers shifted to display enclosure

Darjeeling: Lara and Akamas the Siberian tiger couple were moved from the quarantine area into the display enclosure on Friday.



“Both the sub-adult tigers are in the best of health and spirit. After arriving from Cyprus the two tigers were kept in quarantine for a month. After that they were kept for 15 days together for pairing and compatibility. Now they have been lodged in a display enclosure and are in good health and spirit,” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp, talking to the Millennium Post.

The two Siberian Tigers, aged less than 2 years, arrived in Darjeeling from the Pafos Zoo in Cyprus on December 10, 2023. In lieu of the tiger couple, the PNHZP had sent a pair of Red Pandas to the Pafos Zoo.

The tigers had arrived by cargo aircraft from Cyprus via Dubai at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata. From there they were transported to Darjeeling in two special ambulances.

Earlier the PNHZP used to have Siberian tigers. However, it has been years since the last of the tigers died of old age and since then the zoo has been devoid of Siberian tigers.

The Siberian tiger is native to the Russian Far East and China. The tiger is rusty-yellow, with narrow black transverse stripes. It has an extended supple body with short legs and a long tail. They are furry and suitable for cold climates. Founded in 1958, the PNHZP was adjudged the best zoo in the country across all categories in September 2022. The Pnhzp is successfully engaged in the conservation breeding of 10 endangered species including Red Panda, Snow Leopard, Blue Sheep, Himalayan Tahr, Himalayan Wolf, Salamander, Monal, Blood Pheasants, Satire Tragopan and Grey Peacock Pheasant.

The PNHZP is the coordinating zoo for the conservation breeding of endangered red pandas. Along with the Siberian Tiger pair, the PNHZP also have a pair of Royal Bengal Tigers.