Standard Chartered opens its largest branch premises in city

Kolkata: Standard Chartered announced the launch of its largest branch in East India, in Kolkata, on Tuesday. The relocated branch situated at 4 Little Russel Street is an affirmation of Standard Chartered’s long relationship and continued commitment towards the city, which hosted the bank’s first branch in India in 1858. Since then, the bank has forged a deep relationship with India spanning more than 165 years.

This newly-relocated branch was inaugurated by PD Singh, CEO, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered, Aditya Mandloi, Head, Wealth & Retail Banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered and Nitin Chengappa, Head Affluent Distribution & Branch Banking, India,

Standard Chartered,in presence of other senior colleagues from the bank.

Moving from the erstwhile 19 NS Road branch, the new location blends history with modernity. Aditya Mandloi said: “Standard Chartered’s journey in India began over 165 years ago in Kolkata, and with the opening of our largest branch in East India at Russel Street, we are proud to continue that legacy.” Nitin Chengappa said: “It is with immense pride that we announce the opening of the relocated branch in a city, where the bank operations began, back in 1858.

Kolkata, today is a hub of traditional enterprises as well as SMEs and even start-ups and Standard Chartered Bank is well positioned to offer bespoke services, based on our knowledge of the market and backed by a global network bank expertise.”