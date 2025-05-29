Stand united on India’s national interests: Abhishek in Singapore

Kolkata: During an address in Singapore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee underscored the primacy of national security and sovereignty over political differences.

Speaking to an audience that included individuals less engaged with politics, Banerjee sought to clarify the Opposition’s stance on critical national issues, dispelling misconceptions about its priorities.

Abhishek articulated that while political disagreements with the ruling dispensation (BJP in this case) are inevitable, these differences would not compromise his commitment to India’s national interests. “Where I might differ with the ruling party, I will fight tooth and nail,” he stated, emphasising his readiness to challenge the government on various fronts.

However, he firmly added: “When it comes to the national security of my country, I will stand firmly and serve what is in the best interest of my nation.” This resolute stance highlights his belief that political interests must never supersede the nation’s welfare.

Sources close to Banerjee said his address in Singapore, a global hub, also reflects his intent to project a cohesive image of India’s political landscape internationally. By reaffirming his dedication to the national interest, he aims to reassure both domestic and global audiences of the Opposition’s responsible approach, fostering trust in India’s democratic framework. As part of the all-party parliamentary delegation, Abhishek in Indonesia is learnt to have held a constructive exchange with Muhammad Rofiqi, chairman of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, vice-chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to deepen dialogue, foster strategic cooperation, and uphold a common resolve against the global threat of terrorism.

TMC wrote on X: “Shri@abhishekaitc, along with the all-party parliamentary delegation from India, met H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta. The meeting underscored India’s strong commitment to deepening regional cooperation and enhancing collective efforts to combat terrorism and uphold peace across the world.”