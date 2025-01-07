Stand-off between BSF and BGB over border fencing

Malda: A confrontation unfolded in Sukdebpur in Bakhrabad gram panchayat of Kaliachak 3, a border area of Malda district between India and Bangladesh, following tensions over the construction of a barbed wire fence on Monday afternoon.

The initiative, led by the Central government’s Public Works Department in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), aimed to bolster border security by erecting a barbed wire barrier along the boundary. However, the project faced immediate resistance from members of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), leading to a stand-off that quickly escalated.

A photograph capturing the altercation went viral on social media, intensifying the situation despite its unverified authenticity. Consequently, construction activities were temporarily halted, prompting a large gathering of local residents from both sides of the border. Protesters from Kaliachak Block No.3 arrived at the site with villagers voicing their support to the BSF with slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Administrative sources clarified that the area where the fence was being constructed lies within Indian territory, countering BGB’s claims that the project encroached on Bangladeshi land. This clarification led to the resumption of fence construction under government directives. The disputed zone is located in Bakhrabad GP, adjacent to the Shibganj police station of Champai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh.

The situation intensified when BGB members obstructed the BSF’s efforts to install the barbed wire, resulting in heightened tensions among the local populace. The BSF intervened promptly to restore order, and authorities have reported that the situation is now under control.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, stated: “An atmosphere of tension was created, but normalcy has been restored. The construction of the fence has recommenced.”

Malda shares a 172-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh, of which 31.5 kilometres remain unprotected by fencing.

The most vulnerable sections are located in the Habibpur and Kaliachak-3 blocks, where there is no barbed wire fence. To address this security concern, the district administration has initiated an expedited land acquisition process, aiming to complete it

within a month. A total of 252.10 acres of land is required for the construction of the fence, the work for which has already been started.