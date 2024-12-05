Stakeholders urge govt to take immediate steps to make Sandakphu a safer destination

Darjeeling: The death of tourists at Sandakphu — the highest point of Bengal — has sparked concerns and prompted a discussion among stakeholders, raising many pertinent issues.

Many feel that Sandakphu should not be promoted as a mass tourism destination and instead, the previous label of a pristine trekking route, famous worldwide should be maintained.

Questions have also been raised as to why despite months since the stakeholders meet on September 6, 2004, trying to make Sandakphu a safer destination, the GTA district administration and the Forest department failed to come out with a clear-cut policy regarding this along with setting up a medical camp as yet.

Three tourists have died this year alone while on a visit to Sandakphu. “Sandakphu, at an altitude of 11390 ft, located in the SIngalila National Park was one of the most pristine trek routes famous the world over. It used to take around 2 days to cover the 32 km from Manebhanjyang on foot, gradually acclimatising the trekkers.

With the road going up to Sandakphu it takes around 4 hours in a four-wheel drive with a change in such elevation in a matter of hours. With vehicles available, tourists are making a beeline without having any idea of the mountains alongwith how to behave in the mountains; the dos and don’ts.

They are paying with their lives,” stated Bhaskar Das, governing council member, Indian Mountaineering Federation.

Das stated that recently in a clean-up drive along the Sandakphu route, the garbage collected was a clear indication of irresponsible behaviour by the visitors. “We collected huge numbers of empty alcohol bottles. This is a clear indication of irresponsible mass tourism,” Das said. He has appealed to the authorities to arrange for oxygen cylinders, first aid kits and trained medical staff at Sandakphu and Tumling along with organising first responder and first aid training for representatives of homestays and drivers. “They should make it mandatory for visitors to submit a fitness certificate before being allowed to visit,” added Das.

“The state government and GTA should follow the system followed in Sikkim. In high altitude areas of Sikkim like Nathula, North Sikkim the Indian Army takes a proactive role in providing medical assistance to tourists and even rescues them in cases of emergency. Similarly, the local administration should approach the Shashastra Seema Bal, deployed all along the route to provide medical assistance and help during emergencies.

They have the logistics and infrastructure for this,” stated Pradeep Lama, General Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents. “Before embarking on the journey to Sandakphu, the visitors should be properly briefed at Manebhanjan. They should be told to avoid alcohol and cigarettes and instead drink plenty of water. They should be asked to avoid touching unknown plants as there are several poisonous plants like Aconitum sp etc. Blood Pressure of all visitors has to be checked. The forest department should also provide oxygen cylinders and first aid,” stated Bharatt Prakash Rai of Federation of Societies for Environment Protection (FOSEP). The forest department charges Rs 200 per person per day visiting the Singalila National Park. The charges for a vehicle is Rs 480 per day. During peak season around 30 vehicles carrying 4 persons each on an average visit Sandakphu in a day.

Stakeholders complain that despite earning handsome revenue, the forest department provides no facilities in lieu.