Stakeholders come together to ensure safe & pristine Singalila

Darjeeling: Various organisations, government departments and local residents have decided to come together to ensure a safe and pristine Singalila stretch along the Indo-Nepal border.



A joint meeting was organised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Manebhanjyang with West Bengal Forest department, police officers and villagers at SSB 36th Battalion, Manebhanjyang to address various issues raised by the villagers as well as ensure that the area located in the border remains safe.

Issues, including sustainable tourism along with preservation of the area as a biodiversity hotspot were discussed.

“We also advised them not to indulge in smuggling activities, including narcotics. Strict vigil is being kept to ward off any incident of human trafficking along the Indo-Nepal border. If any person is involved in trans-border crime or any other illegal activities and it comes to the notice of the villagers, we would request that such matters be immediately reported to SSB Manebhanjyang.

The identity of the person giving the information will be kept secret,” stated Neeraj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Commandant, SSB.

The Assistant Commandant, SSB advised the villagers not to store petrol, diesel, kerosene and other types of inflammable substances in homes and these items should not be sold, as such activities are illegal and can cause great damage to life and property.

Incidentally, the SSB guards the highly-porous India-Nepal border. The Darjeeling district shares a 105 km open border with Nepal.

The forest officers cautioned the residents on forest fires, specially in the dry season. “As this area comes under the Singalila National Park, the use of polythene and inflammable substances is prohibited in this area. With the increase in tourist activity, the amount of garbage and plastic is steadily on the rise.

It is not only the duty of the Forest department to keep it clean but it should be a consolidated effort of all the stakeholders and tourists alike,” stated Roshan Rai, Range Officer, Singalila South Range.

Manebhanjyang is the gateway to the famous trekking and tourist spot Sandakphu, located at an altitude of 3636m. It offers breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot along with the area being a biodiversity hotspot. However, the entire stretch shares an open border with Nepal.

“Every year more than 20,000 tourists visit Sandakphu. The residents of these areas, including lodge owners, vehicle operators, shops, porters and guides are largely dependent on the tourists for their livelihood. However, all the stakeholders should come together to ensure that the balance between tourism and conservation is maintained so that tourism can be sustainable,” stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singalila Land Rover Owners Association.