Staircase of old building collapses in Jorasanko

Kolkata: A portion of the staircase of an old, dilapidated house collapsed in Jorasanko, resulting in the entrapment of more than 20 people on Friday morning. However, no one was injured in the incident.



According to sources, the five-storied house, located at 104, M. M. Barman Street in Jorasanko, was in a dilapidated condition for the past several years. Despite the KMC having declared the building ‘dangerous’, residents were staying there.

On Friday, while repair work was ongoing, a portion of the first-floor staircase collapsed.

Councillor of ward 39, Md. Jasimuddin rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, police, along with the fire brigade and Disaster Management Group (DMG), started an operation and 22 people were rescued from the building.

Although the councillor claimed that a portion of a bathroom had collapsed, the police report mentioned that a portion of the staircase had collapsed.

KMC has started an inquiry to find out whether the necessary permission was taken for the repair work.