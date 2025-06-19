Stage set for Kaliganj Bypoll; EC deploys 14 Central Force units

Kolkata: The stage is set for the by-election in the Kaliganj Assembly Constituency in Nadia district on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is taking all possible measures for free and fair bypoll treating the by-election as a rehearsal for the Assembly elections scheduled in 2026.

About 14 companies of Central Forces have been deployed for the by-election. Three candidates will be contesting and the results will be declared on June 23.

The total number of voters in Kaliganj is 252670, with 130363 male and 122303 female voters, according to the final electoral roll of the Constituency. There are 2382 disabled voters and 4 transgenders.

“The Commission will carry out webcasting not only inside the booths but also outside for tracking the movement of the quick response team.

Apart from 3 observers deployed by the poll panel, the ECI secretary will also likely be present for monitoring the polls,” said a senior EC official.

The number of polling stations has been rationalised to 309 to improve accessibility and enable a more convenient voting experience for all citizens. Considering the monsoon season, each polling party has received five plastic covers to protect the EVM and VVPAT, as well as bags containing statutory and non-statutory materials from rainwater.

The Kaliganj seat had fallen vacant since the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed in February. Popularly known as Laal, Ahmed died of cardiac arrest.

Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala and Ludhiana West in Punjab are the other Assembly constituencies in the country that will witness polls on Thursday.