Stage set for CM’s tour of North Bengal

Darjeeling: The stage is all set for Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s North Bengal visit, scheduled to commence from Wednesday.



Though no official itinerary has been made public yet, sources state that the Chief Minister will make a round of the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar during her week-long stay.

The Chief Minister will be arriving at Bagdogra Airport on Wednesday afternoon from where she will be heading for Kurseong. In Kurseong she will be attending the wedding of her nephew Abesh Banerjee with Deepa Chettri of Kurseong. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with other family members have already arrived at Kurseong to attend the wedding.

On December 8, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend a government distribution programme at the Monteviot Ground in Kurseong. Various government benefits will be handed over to the public from this programme. The Chief Minister is expected to make some important announcements from this programme, including assurance of implementation of minimum wages for tea garden workers before elections.

She could assure tea garden workers that they will be given Pattas (land documents) for the land currently in their possession in tea gardens. The BJP has been winning from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha Constituency for the past three terms. However, there has been a lot of resentment brewing against the Saffron Brigade in the Hills for having failed to live up to their commitments made in the election manifesto.

The Chief Minister is likely to depart for Alipurduar on December 9. She is expected to attend an administrative meeting and distribution programme in Alipurduar on December 10 at the parade ground.

The Chief Minister is expected to hand over land documents (Pattas) to the tea garden workers from the distribution programme in Alipurduar. She will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several government projects also.

Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, remarked: “Whenever Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits North Bengal, she never comes empty-handed. This time too she will definitely gift this region. We anticipate a gathering of lakhs of people at the Chief Minister’s meeting, and we are making preparations accordingly.”

Many speculate that she might make new announcements regarding tea gardens. In the recent Panchayat elections, the BJP suffered losses in the Alipurduar district.

On December 11, the Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Banarhat in the Jalpaiguri district where she will be attending a public distribution programme at the Tarun Sangha Club Ground. From here she will depart for Uttarkanya in Siliguri.

On December 12, she will be attending a public distribution programme at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, following which she will depart for Kolkata.