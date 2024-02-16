Stage all set for Higher Secondary exam from today

Kolkata: The stage is set for the Higher Secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) which starts from Friday.



The total number of candidates appearing for the examination is 7,89,867 out of which 4,46,460 are female and 3,43,407 are male. The total number of examination centres and venues are 2341, including 837 main centres and others being sub-venues.

A total of 176 venues has been declared as sensitive venues, wherein metal detectors will be kept. This year too, the council will use Radio Frequency Detectors (RFDs) at selected venues. There will be CCTVs at the entrance and in the venue supervisor’s room at all the examination venues.

Every question paper of the Higher Secondary exams will bear a unique serial number as a “security measure” and the “examinees must legibly write” on their answer scripts the corresponding serial number from their question papers. This will help the Council to keep track of candidates who have received the question paper. The examination will end on February 29.