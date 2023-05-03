‘Stage a peaceful sit-in stir in front of Amartya Sen’s house’

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed the public representatives of Birbhum district to sit on a peaceful sit-in demonstration in front of nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s residence in Santiniketan from May 6 to thwart any attempt on the part of Visva Bharati authority that had threatened to bulldoze Sen’s residence, if the order of vacating the same is not adhered to.



Banerjee directed the concerned MLAs to rope in the ‘bauls’ to join the peaceful sit-in demonstration programme. She instructed minister Chandranath Sinha , who is an MLA from Bolpur soon after chairing Cabinet meeting to sing songs and recite poets during the demonstration.

The varsity has accused the celebrated economist of illegally occupying a piece of land on its campus and in a recent eviction order, the central varsity has asked Sen to vacate by May 6 or within 15 days of the publication of the last order on April 19, the land allegedly occupied in an unauthorised manner.

On April 26, Banerjee expressing her dismay over Visva Bharati university authority slapping eviction notice to Sen and threatening to evict him had said that she will the first person to sit infront of Sen’s Santiniketan residence to thwart such attempt.

On January 24, the Visva Bharati administration had sent a letter to Professor Sen, stating that he had occupied 0.13 decimal more land that was taken in lease by his forefathers.

Banerjee had also come out in support of Sen and had handed over land-related documents to him that revealed clearly that the latter had not encroached upon any additional land as alleged by the Visva Bharati authorities. She had personally met Sen at his ancestral house in Santiniketan, on January 30.

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen’s lawyers have moved Bengal’s Birbhum district court challenging a fresh eviction order by Visva Bharati, asking the celebrated economist to vacate a portion of “encroached land” within his ancestral property situated on the university campus by May 6.

