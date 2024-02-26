‘Staff crunch’: KMC drafts its own service regulations

Amid Opposition barbs that staff crunch is affecting the services of the civic body, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is preparing its own service regulations, modelled on West Bengal Service Rules of the state government, to ensure proper distribution of employees in all its departments.

KMC oversees and manages the civic infrastructure of Kolkata’s 16 boroughs which together encompass 144 wards. With such a huge responsibility, staff crunch can be a thorn in its flesh. Recently, during the Budget discussion, several councillors of Opposition parties alleged that work is getting affected due to shortage of staff in various departments.

In light of such a situation, the civic body is preparing Kolkata Municipal Corporation Service regulations on the basis of West Bengal Service Rules of the state government. Sources said that the objective is also to ensure proper distribution of employees in all departments, especially those belonging to engineering cadre as per need of the organisation.

According to data made available by the civic body, in the financial year 2023-24, a total of 115 candidates were directly recruited through West Bengal Municipal Service Commission, of which there were 31 SC candidates as well as 27 from the ST category. With regard to jobs under Special Regulation cases, 208 candidates have been appointed from families of KMC employees who have died in harness or have been “permanently incapacitated” from KMC service.

Further, with the Opposition also alleging that promotions are in a limbo in some of the departments, KMC data revealed that 551 employees were promoted to various posts. As per the lateral transfer policy which has the concurrence of the mayor, 390 employees were transferred in different departments.

In 2023, KMC sent a proposal to the state government requesting implementation of its Modified Career Advancement Scheme (MCAS) for its officers under Level 16, allowing them promotions at par with that of state government employees and help create vacancy in certain positions. It had stated that the existing career scheme was not modified since 1994, leading to KMC officers under general service, IT service, legal service and education service enjoying 10 years and 20 years CAS.

“Due to this, an officer may retire from service without being rewarded a single promotion in his/her lifetime,” the civic body told the state government.

Meanwhile, the training in Urban Institute of Management which was stopped due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic was revived in 2023-24 financial year and 722 employees in various posts were provided training. It was learnt that this training is necessary for permanency and confirmation of Group A, B and C employees.