Stability has returned to Murshidabad; have no clue about Guv's report to MHA: Mamata

Kolkata: Stating that the situation in violence-hit Murshidabad has stabilised, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has no knowledge of Governor CV Ananda Bose’s report on the riots to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), nor of his mention of the possible implementation of Article 356 in the state. Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Murshidabad on Monday afternoon, said she could have visited earlier, but chose to wait until the situation had normalised. "I have no information about Bose's report to the MHA. The Governor's health is not okay. Let us pray to God for his speedy recovery," Banerjee said before boarding the helicopter to Murshidabad. "I could have gone to Murshidabad earlier, but if there is no peace and stability there, we should not go and disturb. Stability has returned to Murshidabad long back. Today, I am going there," she added.

The CM said she will hold a district review meeting in Berhampore later in the day. "Tomorrow, I will visit violence-hit Dhuliyan and give compensation to people whose houses and shops were damaged," Banerjee added. Bose has sent a report on the recent riots in Murshidabad district to the MHA, mentioning that the "twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy" poses a serious challenge to the state. In his report, he suggested a slew of measures, including setting up an inquiry commission and outposts of central forces in districts bordering Bangladesh, besides writing, "needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain". The imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution refers to the President's rule in a state. The governor also suggested several measures in the aftermath of violence that claimed the lives of at least three people, including a man and his son, and left several injured. The riot occurred amidst anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. In the report, the governor also claimed that the riots appeared "premeditated" and the state government was "aware of the imminent build-up of a threat to law and order in Murshidabad". Banerjee, meanwhile, said her party, the Trinamool Congress, stands with the central government on matters of national security in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. "Our party is with the government on issues related to internal and external security," she added.