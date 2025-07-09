STA issues advisory to regulate Digha bus services

Kolkata: With Digha experiencing a surge in tourist footfall following the recent inauguration of the Jagannath Dham, the State Transport Authority (STA), West Bengal, has issued a formal advisory to regulate the movement of public service buses operating in and out of the coastal town.

According to the advisory issued on Tuesday, the rise in passenger movement has triggered a corresponding increase in permit applications from various transport operators. Additionally, the growing number of both authorised and unauthorised passenger vehicles has led to severe congestion and frequent traffic disruptions in and around Digha.

In response, a joint meeting was held with all private bus associations, where a consensus was reached on strictly adhering to a predefined timetable for entry and exit operations in the Digha region.

As per the new directive, all private bus operators must strictly adhere to the existing timetable. Enforcement will be jointly monitored by the Regional Transport Office and the local administration. Any deviation from the approved schedule may invite regulatory action, including suspension of trip authorisation.

The STA clarified that the timetable may be reviewed periodically, in consultation with stakeholders.