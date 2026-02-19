St. Xavier’s University to hold 7th convocation on Feb 21

Kolkata: St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK) will hold its 7th Convocation ceremony on February 21, 2026, at 3 pm. at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town.



This year, SXUK will honour Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Xaverian and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram with Honoris Causa (D.Litt). 1077 students have graduated this year from UG, PG, and Ph.D courses and will receive their degrees.

The university also celebrated its 10th Foundation Day this year.

At this auspicious occasion, Father Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J., Vice-Chancellor of SXUK, unveiled the Vision 2030 of the university, which includes St. Xavier’s University Engineering School and St. Xavier’s University Nursing School.

Father Felix Raj said: “I consider the establishment of the university and its additional development as a work of God.”