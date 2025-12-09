St Xavier’s University Kolkata plans nursing school, eyes medical college

KOLKATA: For those who aspire to become nurses in Kolkata and are struggling to find a reputable nursing college in the city, St Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK), has some good news. If everything goes according to plan, this premier educational institute will begin its nursing school soon. The university also has plans to set up a medical college in the city, a first for St Xavier’s.

On Tuesday, Rev. Fr. John Felix Raj, SJ, Founder Vice-Chancellor, SXUK, announced he will soon have a word with CM Mamata Banerjee on this matter. In fact, the V-C has already written to the state government for an additional 10 acres of land for infrastructural expansion. SXUK has so far invested around Rs 600 crore towards this growth. The second academic building is nearing completion and will have provisions for modern classrooms, a moot court and a library. Come February 2026, the School of Law will shift to the new academic building.

For the nursing school and medical college, the V-C informed that an additional 25 acres will be required, and he said he will soon speak with the CM on this matter. “In 2017, when CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated our institute, she had requested us to start a medical college. At that time, our sole intention was to build the university. But now, we are planning to start a nursing school and a medical college eventually. Both BSc and MSc Nursing will be taught. Many of our girls from our state are migrating to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for nursing education due to the limited number of nursing schools here,” the V-C said. He further explained that the idea of the medical college in Kolkata was floated when the V-C was in London for a two-day conference. Several doctors approached him with the idea. Soon, the university will meet the CEOs of hospitals in Kolkata to get a better idea on the same.

The university also has plans to have an MDP Block with 75 rooms, including suites for VIPs. To encourage sports, the university is also thinking of constructing two swimming pools.

Meanwhile, SXUK will hold its 7th Convocation Ceremony on February 21, 2026. The Honoris Causa degree will be conferred upon Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is also an alumnus of St Xavier’s Collegiate School.