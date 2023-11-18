St. Xavier’s University in talks with state for additional land

KOLKATA: St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is in talks with the state government for additional land to set up a second campus in New Town.



On Saturday, Rev. Dr John Felix Raj, SJ, vice-chancellor, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, said: “I’m negotiating with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding an additional land of 10.7 acres in New Town. I hope she will pay heed to our request and we can begin work soon,” he said. The present campus is on 17.5 acres.

Rev. Dr. Felix Raj also said that the varsity wants to acquire more land in the neighbourhood to introduce more courses. Also, a second hostel for the girls named after Mother Teresa will start functioning in June 2024. This would take the total accommodation of the girls’ hostel to 600. The new academic block, which has a provision of 225 classrooms, is also under construction. “We have already invested Rs 425 crore, and by 2030, St. Xavier’s University would like to invest Rs 350 crore for infrastructural development. We have nearly 3,500 students in six years and want to reach 10,000 students by 2030,” said Rev. Dr. Felix Raj.

He also stated that the Bengal government will contribute Rs 30 lakh per year for Mother Teresa Chair for Peace. Thanking the CM and the state higher education department, he said the announcement to start the Mother Teresa Chair for Peace was made by Banerjee when she attended the fourth convocation of the university in February 2023. “We have received the official letter from the state government and the chair will be introduced from 2024,” he said.

Meanwhile, the varsity has a slew of events lined up in the next few months. Come November 25 former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be visiting the campus to deliver a lecture on the ‘future of democracy’. The senior Congress leader will also release a book, titled ‘Development, Decentralisation and Democracy’ authored by Rev. Dr. Felix Raj and Prof Prabhat Kumar Datta, former professor of CU. The university is also hosting a Christmas get-together and annual Christmas lecture. Also, the fifth convocation will be held in Kolkata on February 10, 2024.

The varsity has also signed a MoU with NKDA for the welfare of the people of

New Town.