St. Xavier’s Univ to host peace lecture on ethical leadership

Kolkata: St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is set to host the Peace Lecture Series on March 23, 2026, with the theme “Ethical Leadership in Public Governance”.

The event will feature Dr Suman Chakraborty, a distinguished Jesuit alumnus and Director of IIT Kharagpur, as the keynote speaker.

Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, vice-chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, emphasised the importance of ethical leadership in public governance, stating: “True leadership extends beyond policy; it requires unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, and the public interest.

Ethical leadership is not an option; it’s a mandate for those in power.”

He added: “Good governance is rooted in selfless service, ensuring every decision is guided by a strong moral compass to benefit the most marginalised.”

The event will also honour outstanding students for their academic excellence.