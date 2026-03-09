St Xavier’s Univ holds workshops on safety, financial empowerment

Kolkata: St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, observed International Women’s Day on March 6 with a programme focusing on gender equality, workplace safety and financial empowerment.



The event, organised by the university’s women and gender development cell (WGDC) and internal quality assurance cell (IQAC), included workshops on prevention of sexual harassment (PoSH) and financial literacy for students, faculty members, officers and staff.

Vice-chancellor Fr. John Felix Raj said the initiative aimed to reaffirm the university’s commitment to building an inclusive academic space that encourages dialogue, leadership and equal participation in society.

Registrar Fr. Xavier Jeyaraj said the idea of giving extends beyond material resources to sharing knowledge, opportunities, visibility and support with women and other marginalised sections.

Ananya Dutta Chowdhury, senior manager, training and development at Damodar Valley Project, conducted the workshop on prevention of sexual harassment and said that a dignified working environment is a basic human right.

Samik Dasgupta, chief business manager at National Insurance Corporation, spoke on the financial empowerment of women.

WGDC convener Antara Ghatak outlined the cell’s activities, including awareness programmes, workshops and physical training initiatives for female students.