St. Xavier’s College launches project UDAAN to empower rural women

Kolkata: On the occasion of International Women’s Day (8 March 2026), the Centre of Gender Studies at the Raghabpur Campus of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, in collaboration with the St. Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association (SXCCAA), launched Project UDAAN – “Learn & Earn”, aimed at empowering rural women through skill development and livelihood opportunities.

The initiative received an encouraging response, with over 250 women registering to participate. The programme will provide free hands-on training in producing marketable items such as designer envelopes, rakhis, gift bags, and pickles, enabling women to earn sustainably. The training and marketing support for the project will be led by Sangita Sureka along with the SXCCAA Philanthropy Team. The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Swati Nandi Chakraborty and actress Mimi Dutta, who appreciated the initiative’s focus on promoting grassroots women’s empowerment.