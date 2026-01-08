St Xavier’s College Kolkata to organise first-ever mini marathon

Kolkata: Come January 11 and St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata is all set to organise Xavathon 2026, the first-ever city-level mini-marathon. Not merely a sporting event, Xavathon is a collective step towards healthier lives and a more sustainable future. The marathon will be flagged off by the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, IPS, in presence of the senior Jesuit priests.

On January 16, the 19th convocation and valedictory ceremony of the institute will be held at the college grounds. Prof Asutosh Ghosh, Vice Chancellor, University of Calcutta, will be the chief guest and Prof Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, former Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, will be the Nihil Ultra Awardee for this year. A record number of 20 scholars will receive their PhD among 2,450 undergraduate, postgraduate, BEd degrees recipients at this convocation ceremony. Rev Fr Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal, St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata, said that work is in progress in full swing at the new campus at Ajaynagar to house the communication and media department.

“Research-based science departments and some PG departments will also be shifted to another wing at this campus.

An incubation centre for innovation linked entrepreneurship and a community radio station will also be set up there,” he said. The college will also host the 10th international conference on Data Management, Analytics & Innovation, ICDMAI 2026, jointly with the Society of Data Science (S4DS).

Then comes Xavostav, the much-awaited annual inter-college fest of the college on January 17 and 18. More than 12 institutes will participate in 50 diverse competitions. The other events include Beyond Barriers, one of the oldest musical concerts of eastern India, organised annually by the college. This year, the institute will pay tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away last year.

The college will also organise a mega health camp on January 18 in collaboration with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal. To be held at the Raghabpur campus of St. Xavier’s College, the camp will provide free medical services, including consultations.