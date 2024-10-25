St. Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association holds 5th annual national meet of Xaverians

Kolkata: The St. Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association (SXCCAA) in association with their SXCCAA South Zone Chapter organised the 5th Annual National Meet of Xaverians Looking Beyond V from October 18 to 19 in the Sheraton Grand Whitefield hotel and Convention Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru powered by the Jagriti Dham, an

Infinity Group initiative.

More than 75 Xaverians travelled to Bengaluru to attend this convention from all around the country along with a footfall of 150+ Xaverians from the South Zone to attend this 2-day long extravaganza. Miss Universe India 2010, Xaverian Ushoshi Sengupta was the show-stopper

of the evening.

The convention started with a fellowship dinner on the October 18 evening where the evening was curated by the musical performance by Sunil Koshy, Xaverian Fashion Walk by Myntra and Xaverian Jewelry Walk by the Senco Golds and Diamonds followed by a charming show by DJ Julius Sharma of the Red FM. The formal inauguration ceremony of the Looking Beyond V was held on October 19 morning, with a prayer by Rev. Fr. Jeyraj Veluswamy, SJ, Rector, St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata followed by an invocation dance by Rashika Roy. Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous)

Kolkata and President, SXCCAA graced the chair of the guest of honour of the day’s programme along with Santosh S. Lad, minister of State, Department of Labour, Govt. of Karnataka as the chief guest.