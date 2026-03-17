St Xavier’s alumni extend support to children through ‘Ripples of Hope’

Kolkata: The St. Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association (SXCCAA) conducted the 8th edition of its monthly outreach initiative “Ripples of Hope” at Hathgachhia Free Primary School, Dhapa, supporting over 110 children from the sweeper community.

Educational kits, stationery, food items and essentials were distributed, while a skill development programme for over 80 mothers, focused on stitching and vocational training, was also highlighted. The initiative was carried out with the support of Tanuj Vocational Training Society.

Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata & President of SXCCAA, attended as the chief guest. Rev. Dr. Peter Arockiam, Rev. Fr. Arun Lucas, and Rev. Fr. Joseph Raj were also present, along with several SXCCAA alumni members, spending meaningful time interacting with the children and their families.

Ripples of Hope continues to spread compassion, dignity and opportunity through consistent community engagement.