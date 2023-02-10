St. James’ School to get new campus in Behala

kolkata: In the upcoming academic session starting in April, 2023, St. James’ School will begin classes in its new branch from Classes Nursery to class VII, at Diamond Harbor Road.



St. James’ School will work independently under the Board of Governors, St. James’ School, 165 A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata - 700 014. Music and Games will be treated as compulsory subject in all classes. All the students of Oxford Mission School will get admission into St. James’ School (New Branch).

It was decided at the Board of Governors Meeting on September 26, 2022 that St. James’ School would open a new branch.

The School Board in the meantime was in discussion with Oxford Mission Trust, who had an “Indenture of Agreement” to allow Portion of their property for the purpose of a School.

St. James’ School approached the Oxford Mission Trust with a proposal to use their South-East portion (approximately 12 Bighas) to start a new branch of our School. Oxford Mission Trust agreed upon and accepted the St. James’ School proposal.

St. James’ School will bear the expenses of Education, Boarding and Lodging and Medical care of the Oxford Mission Boarding/Hostel.