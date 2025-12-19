St Andrew’s Church conservation project inaugurated by Mamata

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the successfully completed conservation work of Saint Andrew’s Church, Darjeeling, remotely from the inauguration programme of the 15th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival. The work was completed at a cost of Rs 1,85,07,868.

The inauguration programme was screened live within the church premises in the presence of dignitaries and a congregation on Thursday evening. The Chief Minister later posted on social media: “On this occasion, I also inaugurated the successfully completed conservation of St. Andrew’s Church, Darjeeling, Mall Road, a prominent heritage landmark reflecting the town’s colonial-era architecture and enduring spiritual legacy. Initiated in August 2023, the project involved civil restoration, beautification and electrical upgrades. The work followed a conservation-sensitive approach, preserving the church’s original architectural character while ensuring structural safety, improved accessibility and an enhanced experience for worshippers and visitors alike, thereby strengthening its value as a cultural and heritage asset of Darjeeling.”

“The conservation work of the St. Andrew’s Church, Darjeeling, was taken up by the Tourism department, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration,” stated Sonam Bhutia, executive director, Tourism, GTA. The conservation work included repair and maintenance of internal walls; flooring, beautification work; repair of quarters, toilet and bathrooms; installation of the main panel, meter upgradation; external and internal electrification and fixing of the clock tower. A 3 Phase 15 KVA Diesel Generator has also been provided. “Work had commenced in June 2023 and ended on December 17, 2025” added Bhutia.

To mark the inauguration and the Yuletide season, the church and its approach road have been brightly illuminated. Along with the local residents, tourists made a beeline for the church, clicking photographs. “This Church is truly a landmark. One can relate to the rich colonial past of the Queen of the Hills just by catching a glimpse of this church,” stated Rimpa Ghosh, a tourist from Kolkata.

St Andrew’s Church is an old Anglican church. Its foundation stone was laid on November 30, 1843, the day dedicated to St Andrew. The church was originally built to accommodate 150 congregants at a cost of Rs 9,000 and was erected under the supervision of Captain Bishop, commander of the troops stationed at Darjeeling. In September 1867, the spire collapsed after being struck by lightning, and the structure was declared unsafe. In May 1879, Bishop Milman laid the cornerstone of a new edifice, which was completed after three years. The first service was held on Easter Day, April 1, 1877. Further additions followed, with the Clock Tower erected in 1883 and the north and south transepts with porches added in 1897.