‘SSKM to soon get cath lab’

Kolkata: The IPGMER & SSKM Hospital is soon going to get a cath lab in its neonatal ward which will be immensely beneficial for the patients particularly the newborns.

According to sources, the state government will spend Rs 9 crore for installing a cath lab in the neonatal ward of the hospital. If everything goes as per plan, the cath lab will be set up within the next 2 months. Earlier, the infants were being taken to the Cardiology department of the hospital for a cath lab test. A Cath Lab, or cardiac catheterisation laboratory, is a specialised medical facility used for diagnostic and interventional procedures related to the heart and blood vessels. It primarily focuses on diagnosis and treating heart conditions by using catheters, X-rays and other imaging techniques to visualise and manipulate the heart and blood vessels.

SSKM is the first government hospital in Eastern India to launch robotic surgery as well taking the health infrastructure in the state a step ahead. The state government will bear a cost of Rs 6.4 crore for installing the robot. The state Health department has already sanctioned the amount to bring this modern technology to further boost healthcare. Robotic surgeries will be carried out at the hospital free-of-cost.

In another development, the first ‘budget hospital’ in the state will be partially made operational inside the SSKM Hospital premises before Puja this year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced this new concept in the Health sector. According to sources, the first two floors of the 10-storeyed building of the ‘budget hospital’ will be opened for the patients initially.