SSKM surgery dept to conduct only gall bladder stone ops from February 10-16

Kolkata: The general surgery department of SSKM Hospital will conduct only gall bladder stone operation from February 10 to 16. The department will not perform any other operation apart from emergency ones during this period.

Dr. Siraj Ahmed, Assistant Professor of the General Surgery department said that it is for the first time when SSKM Hospital has taken such a decision to clear the backlog of patients suffering from such complications. “Around 600 -700 gallstone operations are pending and the department hopes to perform 250-300 procedures during this period,” he added. The move is a part of a pilot project and the idea has been conceived by Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, who is the director of SSKM.

There will be 6 tables and six dedicated teams for performing the task which will continue from 8 am till 6 pm. Each table will have 5 doctors, one nurse, one operating surgeon and one anesthetist. The target is to perform 30-45 procedures each day during this period.

Majority of the patients who will be operated on are female which accounts for over 70 per cent. The rest are male patients. 5 ICU beds will be reserved every day for any emergency situation.