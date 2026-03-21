SSKM staffer found hanging inside premises

Kolkata: Tension gripped the SSKM Hospital premises after a hospital staffer was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday morning.



According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Imran Sardar (20), a resident of Baruipur and a contractual worker in the conservancy department. On Friday morning, hospital employees opened the gastroenterology Out Patient Department (OPD) on the third floor of the New OPD building, as usual and upon entering room number 8, they found Sardar hanging from the ceiling fan using a rope as a ligature.

Officials and police were immediately informed. Sardar was brought down after the rope was cut and rushed to the emergency ward, where he was declared brought dead. After sending the body for autopsy, police registered an unnatural death case at Bhowanipore Police Station. A probe has been launched to ascertain whether there was any foul play.